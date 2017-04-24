Bison burger at The Wines of Colorado up for U.S. award
Marvin Parliament, owner of The Wines of Colorado, 8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, announced that his famous bison burger has been nominated in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice, Best Buffalo Burger in Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|kevin
|18,451
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|48,012
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC