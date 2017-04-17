Birth control bill advances in Colora...

Birth control bill advances in Colorado Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Springs Independent

Believe it or not, it's the state's business how frequently a woman seeks to fill a birth control prescription. Sounds straight out of the middle ages, but to better accommodate busy women, the Colorado General Assembly is considering a bill that would allow a woman to get 12 months worth of birth control prescriptions at one time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min ReplaceGOP 47,729
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 3 hr pitsnmutts 18,449
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area 12 hr Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Sat TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC