Birth control bill advances in Colorado Assembly
Believe it or not, it's the state's business how frequently a woman seeks to fill a birth control prescription. Sounds straight out of the middle ages, but to better accommodate busy women, the Colorado General Assembly is considering a bill that would allow a woman to get 12 months worth of birth control prescriptions at one time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|ReplaceGOP
|47,729
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|3 hr
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|12 hr
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Sat
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC