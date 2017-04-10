Bill to close DUI loophole in Colorado
DENVER - The Colorado House of Representatives is considering a bill on Thursday that would increase jail time for frequent DUI offenders. HB-1288 sponsors said this bill aims to plug the fourth DUI discount loophole.
