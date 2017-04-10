Bill calling for passenger rail study...

Bill calling for passenger rail study along I-25 heading to governor

A bill passed the Colorado House of Representatives on Tuesday that reconfigures an existing commission with the new instruction that they should focus on studying Amtrak's passenger rail along the Front Range.

