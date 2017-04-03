Bank of Colorado contributes to support for fire victims
Bank of Colorado recently presented the Miracle Letter Program with its $6,000 matching contribution to benefit victims of the Logan/Phillips Wildfire. The Sterling, Brush, Holyoke, Yuma, Fort Morgan and Akron branches chipped in for the matching donation after the bank hosted a community fundraiser.
