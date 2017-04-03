Bank of Colorado contributes to suppo...

Bank of Colorado contributes to support for fire victims

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

Bank of Colorado recently presented the Miracle Letter Program with its $6,000 matching contribution to benefit victims of the Logan/Phillips Wildfire. The Sterling, Brush, Holyoke, Yuma, Fort Morgan and Akron branches chipped in for the matching donation after the bank hosted a community fundraiser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min Respect71 46,687
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse 2 hr CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 20 hr Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC