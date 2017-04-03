Aurora theater prosecutor George Brau...

Aurora theater prosecutor George Brauchler announces bid for Colorado governor

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler will compete for the Republican Party's nomination for governor, his campaign is expected to announce Wednesday. The energetic district attorney for the state's largest jurisdiction gained prominence for several high-profile cases, including acting as the lead prosecutor in the case against convicted Colorado theater shooter James Holmes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr cpeter1313 46,812
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Tue CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mon Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,448 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC