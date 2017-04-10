A victory for free speech in Colorado

A victory for free speech in Colorado

The Colorado Senate Bill 62 was signed into law by Colorado governor John Hickenlooper. Previously, students at many Colorado colleges were only allowed to engage in debate and political activity on campus within designated 'free speech zones'.

