7 smallest school districts in Colorado

Fire Weather Warning issued April 14 at 9:04AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln Fire Weather Warning issued April 14 at 3:59AM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, El Paso, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller Fire Weather Watch issued April 13 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park Fire Weather Warning issued April 14 at 2:47AM MDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson Fire Weather Watch issued April 13 at 4:29PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande, Saguache Fire Weather Watch issued April 13 at 4:29PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Teller Fire Weather Watch issued April 13 at 2:28PM MDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM MDT in ... (more)

