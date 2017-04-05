40th and Colorado mural kicks of 303 Artway to connect Park Hill area

Rowdy Twarogowski, 15, right, works with other kids and artist Anthony Garcia on a large mural next to the light rail station near 40th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. on March 30, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The mural is one 303 ArtWay art installation, a proposed art-themed urban trail connecting paved walkways and bike paths through the Park Hill Neighborhood with a larger vision to expand through Denver.

