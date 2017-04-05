40th and Colorado mural kicks of 303 Artway to connect Park Hill area
Rowdy Twarogowski, 15, right, works with other kids and artist Anthony Garcia on a large mural next to the light rail station near 40th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. on March 30, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The mural is one 303 ArtWay art installation, a proposed art-themed urban trail connecting paved walkways and bike paths through the Park Hill Neighborhood with a larger vision to expand through Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Wondering
|46,830
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Hiding Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC