Wind-driven flames race across northeast Colorado, lead schools in...
High winds gusting to 60 mph drove a wildfire across more than 25,000 acres in northeastern Colorado on Monday, forcing the evacuation of three schools and threatening as many as 900 homes in rural Logan County. So far, one structure has been destroyed by the fire and several others are in danger, Logan County Emergency Management Office spokeswoman Marilee Johnson said Monday afternoon.
