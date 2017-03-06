Wind-driven flames race across northeast Colorado, lead schools in...
High winds are whipping up chaos across northeastern Colorado, with gusts of up to 60 mph blinding motorists with dust and pushing a prairie fire east across Logan County that is threatening Interstate 76 and led to the evacuation of three schools. So far, one structure has been destroyed by the fire, and several others are in danger, Logan County Emergency Management Office spokeswoman Marilee Johnson said Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|48 min
|cpeter1313
|45,369
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|4
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC