Wind-driven flames race across northeast Colorado, lead schools in...

High winds are whipping up chaos across northeastern Colorado, with gusts of up to 60 mph blinding motorists with dust and pushing a prairie fire east across Logan County that is threatening Interstate 76 and led to the evacuation of three schools. So far, one structure has been destroyed by the fire, and several others are in danger, Logan County Emergency Management Office spokeswoman Marilee Johnson said Monday afternoon.

