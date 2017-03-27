Why aren't there turn arrows at 35th & Colorado?

Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 3:30AM MDT expiring April 1 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Storm Warning issued March 30 at 3:30AM MDT expiring April 1 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Pitkin Winter Weather Advisory issued March 30 at 3:30AM MDT expiring April 1 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt Joseph from Denver writes, "What is driving you crazy? Why there is not a traffic turn signal light at north 35th & Colorado blvd, to allow someone to turn left on to 35th eastbound off of north Colorado blvd or left turn on to 35th westbound off of north Colorado blvd???" Anyone who drives it knows, Colorado Blvd is one of the busiest roads in metro Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.