What You Missed at the Colorado Libertarian Convention

Over the past weekend in Westminster, Colorado there was a gathering of a political party that values your privacy above all else - the Libertarians. All political parties are private clubs that hold conventions annually, in every level of government, to determine their platform, the candidates they want to promote or nominate and to rally the support of their base.

