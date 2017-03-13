USDA offers help to fire-affected farmers and ranchers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency's Acting State Executive Director, Jenny Peterson in Colorado, reminds farmers and ranchers affected by the recent wildfires that disaster assistance programs are available to support their recovery efforts. The Farm Service Agency can assist farmers and ranchers who lost livestock, grazing land, fences or eligible trees, bushes and vines as a result of a natural disaster.
