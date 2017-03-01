Updating Colorado Open Records Act pa...

Updating Colorado Open Records Act passes committee

Read more: The Gazette

A bill to make public records available electronically passed the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee Wednesday, a milestone for a controversial bill. "It has indeed been an interesting journey and a work in progress," said Senate Bill 40's sponsor, John Kefalas, D-Fort Collins, After similar legislation, Senate Bill 37, died in committee last year, Secretary of State Wayne Williams stepped in.

