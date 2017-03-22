TV Talk - - Top Chef' is coming to Co...

TV Talk - - Top Chef' is coming to Colorado

Read more: The Gazette

Bravo is packing its knives and heading to Colorado. The network announced today that the Emmy Award winning reality series, where chefs from around the country battle it out for culinary superiority, will start filming its 15th season in the spring and it will air later this year.

