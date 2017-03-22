Top Chef Season 15 Will Be Filmed in Colorado

The time has come to change our state's "Welcome to Colorado" signs to "Welcome to Culinary Colorado," because Bravo Media is bringing one of its most popular TV shows to town. Season 15 of Top Chef will begin filming in Denver, Boulder and Telluride this spring with now-familiar host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio, along with regulars Gail Simmons and Graham Elliott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.