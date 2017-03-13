This Restaurant Will Stop Brewing Beer in Northern Colorado
C.B. & Potts has been making beer in Fort Collins for two decades and at the end of April they will be moving away from brewing beer in Northern Colorado for the time being. Currently, C.B. & Potts is looking for a new location to brew their beer.
