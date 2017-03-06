There's a Treasure Hunt Happening in ...

There's a Treasure Hunt Happening in Northern Colorado, and It Pays Big

I used to not believe in actual treasure hunts that people talk about with pirates and chests filled with gold. But my belief is 100% real in one treasure hunt happening in the region Let me introduce you to the Facebook page known as Northern Colorado Treasure Hunters , who have been giving away money throughout Northern Colorado the last few months.

