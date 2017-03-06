The Latest: Northeastern Colorado Fire Destroys 1 Building
A wildfire in northeastern Colorado driven by strong winds has destroyed one building and has shut down a stretch of Interstate 76. It's not clear how big the fire in rural eastern Logan County is. The county emergency management spokeswoman, Marilee Johnson, says people at 900 phone numbers have been warned to be ready to evacuate if it spreads toward them.
