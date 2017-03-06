The Latest: Northeastern Colorado Fir...

The Latest: Northeastern Colorado Fire Destroys 1 Building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

A wildfire in northeastern Colorado driven by strong winds has destroyed one building and has shut down a stretch of Interstate 76. It's not clear how big the fire in rural eastern Logan County is. The county emergency management spokeswoman, Marilee Johnson, says people at 900 phone numbers have been warned to be ready to evacuate if it spreads toward them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min Respect71 45,361
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 4
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Jan '17 toughnut to crack 18,437
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC