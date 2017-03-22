Supreme Court bolsters rights of lear...

Supreme Court bolsters rights of learning-disabled students in ruling on Colorado case

4 hrs ago

A unanimous Supreme Court on Wednesday bolstered the rights of millions of learning-disabled students in a ruling that requires public schools to offer special education programs that meet higher standards. Chief Justice John Roberts said that it is not enough for school districts to get by with minimal instruction for special needs children.

