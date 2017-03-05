State-backed gravel pit to fuel growth irks Colorado farmers, shows...
While politicians tout agriculture as essential to Colorado's economic life, some garlic and chili farmers of the Arkansas River Valley are battling a proposed state-backed gravel mine east of Pueblo that threatens to drive them away. The farmers for 16 years have defended their fields against the mine on adjacent state-owned land up the hill.
