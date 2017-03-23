Southern Colorado man gets 28 years f...

Southern Colorado man gets 28 years for crashing into home, killing his 6-year-old niece

A man who drove his truck into a Pueblo home, hitting and killing his 6-year-old niece, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 36-year-old Danny Case was sentenced Friday for the March 2015 death of Alexis Case.

