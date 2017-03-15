Snowy conditions lead Colorado ski resort to extend season
Spokeswoman Kim Oyler says the ski area will remain open daily through April 2. The ski area will then reopen Friday through Sunday, from April 7 to April 30. More snow is expected to come toward the end of the month, with a storm forecast in the region next week.
