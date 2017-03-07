Shut down Colorado's gray marijuana market
They call themselves refugees, and Colorado - with its permissive rules for growing marijuana in homes and world-renowned industrial strains of low-THC, high-CBD oils - is their haven. For hours Monday, some of Colorado's sickest medical marijuana patients, both adults and children, begged state lawmakers not to take away their right to grow as many as 99 plants in their own homes.
