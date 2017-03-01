SHS receives Governor's Distinguished Improvement Award
The academic achievements of students at Sterling High School were honored this week at the state level. SHS was one of the schools recognized Wednesday by the Colorado Department of Education at an event celebrating the 2016 district and school performance results.
