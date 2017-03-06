See Inside the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Colorado

If you're in the market for a new home, and have over $30 million to be able to spend, a home located in Vail could have your name on it and be your future. This five bedroom home , that also comes with seven full baths and three half baths, is located at 333 Beaver Dam Road in Vail and can be yours for a very simple $34 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.