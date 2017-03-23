Seat belt enforcement campaign on rur...

Seat belt enforcement campaign on rural roads starts Monday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

To encourage drivers in rural communities to wear their seat belts, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a "Click It or Ticket" campaign starting Monday and running through April 2. Colorado's seat belt usage dropped from 85 percent to 84 percent last year, and 15 rural counties were below that state average, according to a recent study the agencies conducted. Overall, motorists and passengers in pickups had the lowest usage rate of any type of vehicle, with only about three-fourths buckling up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 hr Inquisitor 46,301
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,846,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC