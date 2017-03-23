Seat belt enforcement campaign on rural roads starts Monday
To encourage drivers in rural communities to wear their seat belts, the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a "Click It or Ticket" campaign starting Monday and running through April 2. Colorado's seat belt usage dropped from 85 percent to 84 percent last year, and 15 rural counties were below that state average, according to a recent study the agencies conducted. Overall, motorists and passengers in pickups had the lowest usage rate of any type of vehicle, with only about three-fourths buckling up.
