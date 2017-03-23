Rocks, Bible thrown through windows o...

Rocks, Bible thrown through windows of Colorado mosque

A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins. A Colorado mosque was vandalized early Sunday when someone threw rocks and a Bible through the windows of the Islamic Center of Fort Collins.

