Republican Senate leader to back hospital provider fee change
While conservative lawmakers are squabbling about how to finance an immediate need for $3.5 billion for transportation projects, one of their own has quietly been working on a solution that will take some by surprise: reclassifying the hospital provider fee. The hospital provider fee is a bookkeeping maneuver that could free up more than $350 million per year to fund transportation, K12 and health care.
