Red Flag Warning: No burning Monday in Morgan County
Conditions will right Monday, March 6, for wildfires to start from just a spark, like the one shown here in September 2016 north of Interstate 76 between Keenesburg and Roggen. A Red Flag Warning was issued from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday across most of eastern Colorado.
