Record number of passengers will fly this spring, industry group says

The Nebraska State Patrol evacuated a small number of homes on the north side of Lak... - A Colorado wildfire that forced hundreds out of their homes on Sunday has been 50 percent contained, authorities said.The fire near Sunshine Canyon in... -- A United States diplomat has been expelled from New Zealand. This after the embassy refused to waive his immunity during a police investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.