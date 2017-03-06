Racial bias in the jury room can violate a defendant's right to a fair trial, Supreme Court says
Racial comments made during jury deliberations may violate a defendant's right to a fair trail and require review of a resulting guilty verdict, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court's decision came in the case of Coloradan Miguel Angel Pea Rodriguez, who found out after his conviction that a juror said he felt that Pea Rodriguez was guilty of sexual assault because he was Mexican, and "Mexican men take whatever they want."
