Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive Cochon555 at the Curtis
While pork-lovers celebrated the swine at Cochon555 at the Curtis on Sunday, March 19, a few protesters interrupted the event to speak out for animal equality. The interruption was short-lived, as the demonstrators, possibly representing Direct Action Everywhere, were quickly ushered out by event security.
