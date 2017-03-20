Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive C...

Protesters Mar an Otherwise Festive Cochon555 at the Curtis

While pork-lovers celebrated the swine at Cochon555 at the Curtis on Sunday, March 19, a few protesters interrupted the event to speak out for animal equality. The interruption was short-lived, as the demonstrators, possibly representing Direct Action Everywhere, were quickly ushered out by event security.

