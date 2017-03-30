Prosecutors: Colorado Officers Justif...

Prosecutors: Colorado Officers Justified in Fatal Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Prosecutors in Colorado say three officers were justified when they shot and killed a murder suspect who was on the run. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 40-year-old Demetrius Moore was being sought for the death of his ex-wife, 42-year-old Alicia Christmas-Moore, when he fired at officers through the windshield of the stolen car he was in Oct. 23. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber handgun that was later linked to the death of Christmas-Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr River Tam 46,500
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC