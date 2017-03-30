Prosecutors: Colorado Officers Justified in Fatal Shooting
Prosecutors in Colorado say three officers were justified when they shot and killed a murder suspect who was on the run. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 40-year-old Demetrius Moore was being sought for the death of his ex-wife, 42-year-old Alicia Christmas-Moore, when he fired at officers through the windshield of the stolen car he was in Oct. 23. A search of the vehicle turned up a .45-caliber handgun that was later linked to the death of Christmas-Moore.
