Proposed Mexico tariff could complica...

Proposed Mexico tariff could complicate agriculture trade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Weld County, Colorado, is more than 700 miles from the closest Mexican border, but a proposed import tariff on the United States' southern neighbor leaves local agriculture commodities in a state of uncertainty. At the end of January, President Donald Trump suggested a 20 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico to pay for his long-promised wall between the bordering countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 45,292
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 5
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,314,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC