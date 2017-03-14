Poll: Colorado voters want to fix, no...

Poll: Colorado voters want to fix, not replace, Obamacare

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. A majority of Colorado voters think it's a better idea to keep Obamacare than to replace it with a new healthcare plan, according to a new poll out this week.

