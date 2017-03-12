PHOTOS: Inside the school at Children's Hospital Colorado
J.J. Krueger, 7, has a rare skin disease and attends second grade at the school at Children's Hospital, called Medical Day Treatment on Feb. 6, 2017. Gina Ordaz, 16, a 10th grader, gets help with math work from her teacher, Lisa Avram, at the school at Children's Hospital, called Medical Day Treatment, on Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver.
