PHOTOS: Inside the school at Children...

PHOTOS: Inside the school at Children's Hospital Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

J.J. Krueger, 7, has a rare skin disease and attends second grade at the school at Children's Hospital, called Medical Day Treatment on Feb. 6, 2017. Gina Ordaz, 16, a 10th grader, gets help with math work from her teacher, Lisa Avram, at the school at Children's Hospital, called Medical Day Treatment, on Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min TomInElPaso 45,815
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 8 Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb '17 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC