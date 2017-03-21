Over 750 students attend the Colorado...

Over 750 students attend the Colorado HOSA state leadership conference

11 hrs ago

Pictured are HOSA state winners and International Leadership Conference contestants: Mia Contreras, Lindsey Endsley, Dakota Kolman, Kortney Hale, Morgan Barfuss, Sadie Jones and Juana Lopez. Over 750 secondary and post-secondary students interested in health care careers attended the HOSA State Leadership Conference from March 7-9 at the Denver Renaissance-Stapleton.

