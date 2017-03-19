Northern Colorado shooting task force sees fewer leads in 2015 deaths
The Reporter-Herald reports a multi-agency task force investigating the shootings meets five times a week. But Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesman David Moore says tips are not coming in at as high of a volume as they previously were.
