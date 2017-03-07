Northeastern Colorado residents warned to stay indoors as wildfire smoke rolls through
Smoke billows behind wind turbines north of Fleming on Monday, March 6, 2017. A wildfire burned out of control from the Crook and Proctor area south and east into Phillips County, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|TomInElPaso
|45,385
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Feb 26
|USA Today
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Feb 25
|EmotionalCowardsh...
|4
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
|Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10)
|Feb 7
|joeisawesome
|1,361
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|toughnut to crack
|18,437
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC