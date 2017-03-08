Northeast Colorado wildfire that burn...

Northeast Colorado wildfire that burned 32,546 acres now 100 percent contained

Read more: Fort Morgan Times

A home that was caught up in a large brush fire driven by high winds near the town of Haxtun in Phillips County, Colorado March 7, 2017. A wildfire in northeast Colorado that burned 32,564 acres over a wide swath of Logan and Phillips counties this week is 100 percent contained, officials said Wednesday.

