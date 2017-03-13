No burning in Logan County, northeast...

No burning in Logan County, northeast Colorado due to red flag warning

14 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Denver/Boulder CO 1106 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2017 ...Very High Fire Danger Across Northeast Colorado Today... .A Red Flag Warning is in effect through early this evening for very warm, very dry and windy conditions over the northern foothills and plains.

