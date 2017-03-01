New report blasts "culture of violence" in Colorado Youth Corrections | Colorado Springs Gazette,...
Punitive practices at Colorado's 13 state-run juvenile detention centers have created "a culture of violence" that has reached a crisis level, according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Child Safety Coalition. "We wrote this report to speak for the children and make clear that outside help is needed now," said Rebecca Wallace, an American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado staff attorney and one of the principal authors of the report.
