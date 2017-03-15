Native American artifacts and lessons...

Native American artifacts and lessons learned in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

This week at History Colorado a seven-member panel made up of scientists and Native Americans will meet to consider the fate of sacred objects and human remains in museums across the country. Established by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, the NAGPRA Review Committee monitors the progress of the law that established a process for tribes to claim cultural items from U.S. museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 45,937
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 8 Batvette 18,439
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,939 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC