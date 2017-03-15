Native American artifacts and lessons learned in Colorado
This week at History Colorado a seven-member panel made up of scientists and Native Americans will meet to consider the fate of sacred objects and human remains in museums across the country. Established by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, the NAGPRA Review Committee monitors the progress of the law that established a process for tribes to claim cultural items from U.S. museums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|45,937
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|18,439
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb 16
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC