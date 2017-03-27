More good news for solar as industry jobs in Colorado grew by 20 percent in 2016
Colorado has quadrupled the amount of energy it gets from the wind and sun in recent years. Despite adding 1,006 new solar jobs in 2016, Colorado's 20 percent growth is still shy of the national average, which saw a 25 percent increase.
