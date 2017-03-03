More Colorado high schoolers going to...

More Colorado high schoolers going to postsecondary institutions, report says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Students pose for photos before Arvada West High Schools graduation ceremony at the Coors Events Center on the Campus of the University of Colorado on May 22, 2013 in Boulder. Nearly 57 percent of Colorado's high school class of 2015 enrolled in a postsecondary institution, which is up more than a half percentage point from last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 28 min TomInElPaso 45,286
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Hiding Phart 7
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Feb 26 USA Today 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Feb 25 EmotionalCowardsh... 5
church in denver Feb 16 kyman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Who is the worst Mod at City Data? (Dec '10) Feb 7 joeisawesome 1,361
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC