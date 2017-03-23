Merkel ally sees 'tail wind' from German state election
Social Democratic Party, SPD, chairman and top candidate in the upcoming general elections Martin Schulz gives a statement after first projections of the state election in German state Saarland announced at the party's head... Sixteen months after he declared a state of emergency on homelessness, the mayor of Seattle is asking voters in his liberal, affluent city for $55 million a year in new taxes to fight the problem. Sixteen months after he declared a state of emergency on homelessness, the mayor of Seattle is asking voters in his liberal, affluent city for $55 million a year in new taxes to fight the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Guido
|46,307
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|5
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Hiding Phart
|7
|church in denver
|Feb '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC