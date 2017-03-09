Marijuana Clubs Approved In Colorado ...

Marijuana Clubs Approved In Colorado Senate

12 hrs ago

Lawmakers Call Plan To Raise Sales Tax For Roads A 'Hard Sell' Colorado's top legislative leaders reached a bipartisan compromise on a measure that would ask voters for a state sales tax hike and a bond issue to fund billions of dollars in transportation needs. Marijuana Clubs Approved In Colorado Senate The Colorado Senate on Thursday passed a first-in-the-nation bill expressly permitting marijuana clubs.

