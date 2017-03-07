Manhattan DA: Man Found Guilty of Killing NYPD Detective Randolph Holder

Tyrone Howard was convicted on all counts in the death of Holder, who was gunned down in the line of duty on October 20, 2015. What would become a deadly encounter began about 8:30 p.m.as Holder and his partner, both in plainclothes, responded to reports of shots fired near East 102nd Street and First Avenue in East Harlem, NYPD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.